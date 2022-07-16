US Secret Service receives subpoenas from House committee investigating January 6 Capitol riot

The United States Secret Service has received subpoenas from the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

It comes after Joseph Cuffari, the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), told Congress that his office has had difficulties obtaining records of text messages from the Secret Service on the of the assault.

In a letter of the subpoena, the chairman of the January 6 committee told the agency's director James Murray to hand over the missing texts.

The letter, which is posted on the committee's website, said "The Select Committee seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021."

The committee, which is investigating whether Donald Trump and his close advisors encouraged the deadly insurrection by the former president's supporters, could reach a conclusion with the help of these messages.

After pro-Trump rioters called for him to be hanged, former vice president Mike Pence went into hiding at the Capitol.

Trump had attempted to force the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol to join his supporters on that day, according to his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

The phones belonging to secret service agents were wiped as part of a planned replacement programme that began before the DHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) first asked for the data as per spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

He said in a statement, "The Secret Service notified DHS OIG of the loss of certain phones' data, but confirmed to OIG that none of the texts it was seeking had been lost in the migration."

