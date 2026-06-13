/US says it thwarted Iranian drone attack on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz

The United States said Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones targeting commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with US forces intercepting and destroying all of them.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded".

The US added that shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained unaffected despite the attempted attack.

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(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)