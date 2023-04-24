US President Joe Biden to visit India for G20 Summit in September: Report

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, said that President Joe Biden is expected to travel to India for the G20 Summit in September. The official said that 2023 is going to be a "big year" for the India-US relationship and the leadership in the G-20 has expanded New Delhi's capacity to stand as a force for good in the world.

While speaking with India-based news agency PTI in Washington DC, Lu said, "This is gonna be a big year for the India-US relationship. India is hosting the G20 and the US is hosting APEC, Japan the G7." As the president of the G-20, India is working on pushing forward a positive agenda for the summit.

"We have lots of QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles and it provides us with opportunities to bring our countries closer," Lu added.

"I know our President is looking forward to travelling to India in September. That will be his first trip to India as part of the G-20 Leaders Summit. We’re really excited about what’s to come in the next few months," Lu said, further adding that only a little over three months into this new year and "we've had a number of really exciting things that happened".

Lu was referring to recent crucial visits to India such as the visits of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The India-US Forum was organised in the Indian capital and it was attended by several senior administration officials.

He said. "In March Dr Jaishankar hosted his QUAD counterparts for a ministerial meeting and extraordinary public events at the Raisina Dialogue with all four foreign ministers together. It was the first such public discussion with QUAD foreign ministers and really drove home how our four countries are coming together to support the people of the Indo-Pacific."

Lu said: "And then lastly, this month, the arrival of our new Ambassador Eric Garcetti. He has already received a really warm welcome from our Indian and American staff at the US Embassy. Once he presents his credentials, he is looking forward to meeting with the rest of India and I think India will find that he is young, he is enthusiastic, and he's eager to bring our relations to new heights."

He added, "We are really thankful for the tremendous work India has done by hosting the G-20 Foreign Ministerial meeting last month, and we look forward to actively participating in the many future G-20 meetings coming up this year, including the New Delhi Leaders Summit in September."

(With inputs from agencies)

