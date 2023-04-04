US outlines new $2.6 billion military assistance for Ukraine

The United States unveiled the details of a new $2.6 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery rounds and small arms. "The United States will continue... to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement.

A major portion of the aid, that is $2.1 billion, will be in the form of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds that will be used to pay for the procurement of equipment from the defence industry. The remaining $500 million is from the existing US stocks, and so will arrive on the battlefield sooner.

The USAI package included additional munitions for NASAMS air defences that the US and allies have given to Kyiv, precision aerial munitions, Soviet-era GRAD rockets, anti-tank rockets, armoured bridging systems used in assaults, and 105 fuel trailers, along with funding for training and maintenance.

The military aid also includes ammunition and anti-tank missiles used by Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, which were previously promised by the US to Kyiv.

The United States has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid ever since Russia attacked Kyiv in February last year. It has spearheaded an international coalition to back Kyiv and coordinated aid from dozens of countries.

Kyiv has asked for fighter jets and more such items that other countries haven't supported. This includes Patriot air defence systems and advanced heavy tanks. However, both were later promised by the Western powers. However, Western fighter aircraft haven't been pledged so far.

Last month, Ukraine received the Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany and Portugal. The package announced Tuesday includes 61 heavy fuel tankers and recovery vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment like tanks. The US has till now pledged more than $35.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

