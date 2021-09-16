US Navy, China's Global Times editor in Twitter row

Amid growing tensions between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific, state-run Global Times editor Hu Xijin in a tweet said Chinese warships could "show up near Hawaii and Guam one day" and "that day will come soon".

Hopefully when Chinese warships pass through the Caribbean Sea or show up near Hawaii and Guam one day, the US will uphold the same standard of freedom of navigation. That day will come soon. pic.twitter.com/7fRn8PVZuS — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 8, 2021

Xijin's comments came after the US Navy said it had "upheld the standards of freedom of navigation longer than the PLA navy has existed."

The @USNavy has upheld the standards of freedom of navigation longer than the PLA navy has existed. Here's a more recent example you may have forgotten https://t.co/DOPOprv57N https://t.co/ZTzF4pqyUs — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) September 8, 2021

The US Navy added, "PRC's behaviour stands in contrast to the US adherence to international law and our vision of free and open Indo-Pacific."

"All nations, large and small should be secure in their sovereignty, free from coercion and able to pursue economic growth," it added in a tweet.

The tweet enraged the Global Times chief who said, "The history of some Chinese dynasties is longer than the US," adding," when Zheng made voyages in the Ming dynasty, Columbus who discovered the New World was not yet born."

The history of some Chinese dynasties is longer than the US's. When Zheng He made voyages in the Ming Dynasty, Columbus who discovered the New World was not yet born. The US arrogantly regards power as rule. China's long civilization has recorded many such lessons. https://t.co/ASF9c8snC6 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 8, 2021

"The US arrogantly regards power as rule. China’s long civilization has recorded many such lessons," an angry Xijin asserted.

US and China have been at loggerheads over the "freedom of navigation" in the South China Sea as the US has repeatedly sent its Naval carriers to the area. China claims islands in the South China Sea as its own amid competing claims by several countries in the region.

On Wednesday, the US, Australia and the UK entered into a defence pact allowing Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines in a move to reportedly contain China.

The Chinese embassy in Washington hit out saying the countries should "shake off their cold war mentality and ideological prejudice" amid escalating tensions between Australia and China in the Indo-Pacific region.

