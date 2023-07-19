US: Las Vegas police serve search warrant in long-unsolved shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur

Authorities in Nevada have confirmed that they served a search warrant this week in relation to the unresolved killing of renowned rapper Tupac Shakur, nearly 30 years after his death. Shakur, an influential figure in hip-hop, was fatally shot in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, at the age of 25.

Search warrant executed in Henderson

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed that a search warrant was executed on Monday (July 17) in Henderson, a neighbouring city. However, the specific details of the search, including its purpose and location, have not been disclosed, reported the Guardian.

Aden OcampoGomez, a spokesperson for the department, stated that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, he was unable to provide further details regarding the recent development in the case. The authorities are actively working to uncover new information and advance the investigation.

Details of Shakur's shooting

Tupac Shakur was shot while sitting inside a black car alongside Marion "Suge" Knight, the head of Death Row Records.

The incident occurred when their vehicle stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas strip and a white Cadillac pulled up beside them, resulting in gunfire.

Shakur sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away a week later.

Lack of arrests and challenges faced

Despite extensive efforts, no arrests have been made in connection with Tupac Shakur's murder.

Previous investigations by the Las Vegas police were impeded by a lack of cooperation from witnesses, causing the case to reach an impasse.

Notably, Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases, allowing for the continued pursuit of justice.

Recognised as one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, Tupac Shakur achieved significant success during his brief career.

With five albums reaching No. 1 on the charts, including his posthumous releases, he garnered six Grammy award nominations. In 2017, Shakur was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Though his professional music career lasted only five years, Tupac Shakur made a lasting impact, securing 21 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including top 10 hits such as "Dear Mama" and "Old School" in 1995.

His most renowned track, "How Do U Want It/California Love" featuring K-Ci and JoJo, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to entertainment data company Luminate, Shakur has sold 33 million albums and accumulated 10.1 billion on-demand video and audio streams.