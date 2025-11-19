The US House voted on Tuesday (Nov 18) to require the Justice Department to release files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, passing the measure with broad bipartisan support. The US House of Representatives has voted 427-1 to compel the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I rise today to acknowledge the survivors, family members and advocates who are here today and have never given up the legislation in front of us, at its core is about something very simple: The survivors deserve justice. The American people deserve the truth,” said Democratic congresswoman Adelita Grijlava.

“Protecting women and children from pedophiles should not be a Democratic issue. Should not be a Republican issue. It should be a human rights issue and a matter of justice. I urge my colleagues to vote yes," she added.

In a statement after Tuesday’s vote, Congressman Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House oversight committee, demanded that the Senate majority leader, John Thune, take up the bill “immediately”.

“Donald Trump is panicking and trying to stop our investigation. We need to know what he’s hiding, and what powerful men are responsible for the rape and abuse of children and women,” Garcia said. “And let’s be clear – Donald Trump has the power to release the files today. But he chooses to delay and deflect.”

He added, “No more lies. No more secrets. We will get justice for the survivors. Release the files, NOW.”

This came just hours after US President Donald Trump, during a press conference with Saudi Crown Prince MBS on Tuesday (Nov 18), got furious over questions on the Epstein files. A reporter of ABC News asked the American president why he does not release Jeffrey Epstein's sex offence file rather than waiting for Congress to do it. Trump, in response, called ABC News a fake news organisation and said its licence should be revoked.