The United States sanctioned 35 companies and ships Tuesday it accused of being involved in Iran's so-called "shadow fleet" illicitly selling Iranian oil to foreign markets in violation of existing designations.

The sanctions, which include firms based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Panama, and Hong Kong, build on previous sanctions against Iran's oil industry, some of which came in response to Tehran's attacks against Israel earlier this year.

Iran' illicit oil sales help fund its nuclear, ballistic missile and drone programs, along with regional proxies, "risking further destabilizing the region," Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement announcing the sanctions.

"The United States remains committed to disrupting the shadow fleet of vessels and operators that facilitate these illicit activities, using the full range of our tools and authorities," he added.

The Treasury Department's statement said Iran relied on "a sprawling network of tankers and ship management firms in multiple jurisdictions to transport its petroleum to overseas customers."

This includes "tactics such as false documentation, manipulation of vessel tracking systems, and constant changes to the names and flags of vessels."

