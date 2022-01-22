Unruly passengers force US plane bound for Tel Aviv to turn around mid-flight. What triggered it?

US airlines seems to be going through a rough phase nowadays. After the tormenting 5G services rollout, some flights of different airlines have been forced to turn around mid-flight in last some days due to unruly passengers.

In the latest incident, a United Airlines flight, which was heading towards Tel Aviv, was forced to turn around midway on Thursday evening.

The passengers had clashed with cabin crew after allegedly refusing to prove they had tickets to sit in business class seats, reported Hebrew media on Friday.

In last two days, this is the second flight, which returned to its departure point due to poor behaviour of passengers.

In a statement, United Airlines said, “United flight 90 departed for Tel Aviv from Newark Liberty International Airport and returned to Newark nearly three hours later due to disruptive passengers on board. Law enforcement officials met the aircraft upon landing."

The Port Authority Police Department responded to the incident. "No charges by PAPD were issued, no further incident or reported injuries," a spokesperson of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told CNN.

The flight, which had 123 passengers and 11 crew members, was canceled. It was operating on a Boeing 787-10.

"Our team at New York/Newark have provided our customers with meal vouchers and hotel accommodation and have made arrangements for customers to complete their journeys," the airlines added.

(With inputs from agencies)