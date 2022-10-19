United Airlines passenger finds snake underfoot after landing at Newark Airport

Have you seen a snake in real life? Most would say yes. Well, have you seen or heard of a snake on the plane? Well, this happened at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The plot sounds familiar to Snakes on a plane, right? But this time authorities didn't seek help from Samuel L. Jackson to deal with the snake. However, unlike the movie, the instance didn't impact the activities at the airport.

The snake was found by a passenger underfoot after arriving at the airport. This created chaos among the passengers.

It was a garden snake which was later removed by the police and operation employees at the gate early on Monday (October 19).

The Port Authority reported that the flight was United 2038 from Tampa.

One passenger in conversation with News 12 said that "passengers in the business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up" while the aircraft was taxing.

In conversation with CNN, United Airlines said that the crew attendants requested the airport officials to tackle the situation after being informed of the scene.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said that there are various snakes that can be classified as "garden snakes", the recent one was too. These are nonvenomous and mostly found in gardens to keep control of pests.

