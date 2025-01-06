Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview published Sunday (Jan 5) expressed optimism that “strong” incoming US President Donald Trump could force Russia into peace talks, potentially ending the war in Ukraine.

Advertisment

Speaking in an interview with US podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelensky highlighted Trump's influence and suggested the Republican leader could be pivotal in securing a negotiated settlement backed by European nations.

Also read | Hamas ready to release 34 Israeli hostages, but 'alive or dead' to be determined

What did Zelensky say?

Advertisment

The Ukrainian President described Trump as “strong” and said he believes his qualities could put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, who has vowed to end the conflict within “24 hours” of taking office on January 20, has faced scepticism from Kyiv over whether this would involve territorial concessions.

Zelensky said that he and Trump would “come to an agreement and... offer strong security guarantees, together with Europe, and then we can talk to the Russians”.

Advertisment

Also read | Ukraine launches counterattack in Russia's Kursk region, says Russian Defence Ministry

Despite Trump's previous criticism of Zelensky whom he has frequently mocked as a “salesman” and US military aid to Ukraine, and the Republican's controversial praise for Putin, Zelensky expressed faith in Trump's ability to exert pressure on Russia.

“I think that president Trump not only has will, he has all these possibilities, and it's not just talk,” Zelensky said.

“I really count on him, and I think that our people really count on him, so he has enough power to pressure him, to pressure Putin,” he added.

European leaders, Zelensky noted, are closely watching Trump’s approach. “When I talk about something with Donald Trump — whether we meet in person or we just have a call — all the European leaders always ask, 'how was it?' This shows the influence of Donald Trump, and this has never happened before with an American president,” he said.

Also read | 'Inhuman terrorist act': Moscow accuses Ukraine of 'deliberately' killing Russian journalist in drone strike

“This also gives you confidence that he can stop this war,” remarked the president of war-torn Ukraine. Previously, in an interview with Ukrainian media, Zelensky said that Trump's “unpredictability” could help end the war with Russia.

On US elections and NATO

Volodymyr Zelensky warned against any weakening of US commitment to NATO, which Trump has repeatedly hinted at. A US withdrawal from the alliance would signify “the death of NATO,” Zelensky cautioned, adding that Putin's goals are a “weak NATO,” an “Ukraine which cannot survive on the battlefield,” and to “prevent” him “from building a strong relationship with Trump.”

Also read | Russia vows 'retaliation' after Ukraine fires US-supplied ATACMS missiles

Weighing in on the US elections, Zelensky said Trump defeated Democrat candidate Kamala Harris because he “was much more strong” and showed strength “intellectually and physically”.

Asked if he would attend Trump's inauguration, Zelensky said he would only do so if the president-elect invited him “personally. “If he invites me, I will come,” he remarked.

(With inputs from agencies)