Ukraine war anniversary: China's position on political settlement of the crisis explained in 12 points

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine marks one year, China on Friday (February 24) called for both countries to hold peace talks as soon as possible and insisted that nuclear weapons must not be used in the conflict. China's foreign ministry shared a 12-point paper on a political settlement of the war which includes resuming peace talks, ceasing hostilities, keeping nuclear power plants safe and protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs). The paper was criticised by the United States and some experts.

Here are the 12-points that China has put forward

1. Respecting the sovereignty of all countries

Universally recognised international law, including the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, must be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld. All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. All parties should jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations and defend international fairness and justice. Equal and uniform application of international law should be promoted, while double standards must be rejected.

2. Abandoning the Cold War mentality

China said the security of a country should not be pursued at the expense of others, adding, the security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocks. "The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly," the ministry said. It highlighted that there is no simple solution to a complex issue, and all parties should follow the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and bearing in mind the long-term peace and stability of the world, help forge a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

China further said that all parties should oppose the pursuit of one's security at the cost of others' security, prevent bloc confrontation and work together for peace and stability on the Eurasian Continent.

3. Ceasing hostilities

Conflict and war benefit no one, China said and urged all parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiralling out of control. Beijing added that all parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming a direct dialogue as quickly as possible to gradually de-escalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

4. Resuming peace talks

With Russia's offensive in Ukraine marking one year, China's fourth point in the 12-point paper is about resuming peace talks between the two countries. It said that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"All efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be encouraged and supported. The international community should stay committed to the right approach of promoting talks for peace, help parties to the conflict open the door to a political settlement as soon as possible, and create conditions and platforms for the resumption of negotiation," China said, adding, it will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

5. Resolving humanitarian crisis

"All measures conducive to easing the humanitarian crisis must be encouraged and supported. Humanitarian operations should follow the principles of neutrality and impartiality, and humanitarian issues should not be politicised," China said and stressed that the safety of civilians must be effectively protected, and humanitarian corridors should be set for evacuating civilians from conflict zones. China also said that the United Nations should be supported in playing a coordinating role in channelling humanitarian aid to conflict zones.

6. Protecting civilians and POWs

China said that parties to the conflict (the Ukraine war) should strictly abide by international humanitarian law, avoid attacking civilians or civilian facilities; protect women children and other victims of the war and respect the basic rights of the prisoners of war (POWs). China added it supports the exchange of POWs between Moscow and Kyiv and called on all parties to create more favourable conditions for this purpose.

7. Keeping nuclear power plants safe

In the seventh point of the paper, China said it opposes "armed attacks against nuclear power plants or other peaceful nuclear facilities, and calls on all parties to comply with international law including the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) and resolutely avoid man-made nuclear accidents." "China supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in playing a constructive role in promoting the safety and security of peaceful nuclear facilities," it added.

8. Reducing strategic risks

Insisting that nuclear weapons must not be used in the Ukraine war, China said nuclear proliferation must be prevented and the nuclear crisis avoided, adding, it opposes the research, development and use of chemical and biological weapons by any country under any circumstances.

9. Facilitating grain exports

"All parties need to implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN fully and effectively in a balanced manner, and support the UN in playing an important role in this regard. The cooperation initiative on global food security proposed by China provides a feasible solution to the global food crisis," China said.

10. Stopping unilateral sanctions

China said it opposes the unilateral sanctions unauthorised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). "Unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue; they only create new problems," China said and urged relevant countries to stop abusing such sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” against other countries, to do their share in de-escalating the Ukraine war, and also create conditions for developing countries to grow their economies and better lives of citizens.

11. Keeping industrial and supply chains stable

"All parties should earnestly maintain the existing world economic system and oppose using the world economy as a tool or weapon for political purposes. Joint efforts are needed to mitigate the spillovers of the crisis and prevent it from disrupting international cooperation in energy, finance, food trade and transportation and undermining the global economic recovery," China said.

12. Promoting post-conflict reconstruction

The final point that China made in its paper is that the global community needs to take measures to support post-conflict reconstruction in conflict zones. "China stands ready to provide assistance and play a constructive role in this endeavour."

China's paper criticised by US, experts

United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and some experts criticised the 12-point-paper put forward by China on a political settlement of the Ukraine war. Speaking to CNN, NSA Sullivan said “My first reaction to it is that it could stop at point one, which is to respect the sovereignty of all nations.” Sullivan added that Ukraine, NATO and the US were not attacking Russia, and Moscow's aims in the war were to wipe Ukraine off the map, to absorb it.

Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund, said Beijing's paper was largely a summary of its previously stated positions and statements which were replete with contradictions, according to a report by the Guardian on Friday. Drew Thompson, a former US Defence Department official, meanwhile, said that the paper lacked credibility.

The paper also comes after China was accused of militarily aiding Russia's offensive. Earlier this month, a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that Beijing was providing technology that Moscow needed in Ukraine despite Western countries imposing sanctions and export controls. Sanctions data reviewed by the WSJ showed that Chinese state-owned defence companies were sending navigation equipment, jamming technology and fighter-jet parts to sanctioned Russian government-owned defence companies.

