UK witnesses extreme heatwave, temperature expected to reach 42C

UK is expected to have its hottest day on Tuesday (July 19), setting a record with highs of up to 42C (107.6 F). Suffolk on Monday (July 18), saw a high of 38.1 C, just missing the UK record of 38.7 established in the year 2019. The majority of central, northern and south-east England are under a red excessive heat warning from the Met office. In an effort to cool off in rivers and lakes, at least four people are to have perished. A ‘do not travel’ advise has been issued by Network Rail for Tuesday for services passing through the Met Office’s weather warning’s ‘red zone,’ BBC reported.

As the temperature is expected to reach its highest on Tuesday afternoon, there have also been warnings about pressure and ambulance services. Ambulance services reported receiving 6,600 calls on Monday with a peak of 300 calls around 23:00 pm. However, Brian Jordan, Director of 999 operations expressed his pleasure in that fewer calls were received than the anticipated 8,000 calls.

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced that more people have been hired to attend the calls and that extra money had been made available for the ambulance and 111 services following the government’s recent Cobra meeting.

Despite numerous warnings to the contrary, the majority of schools remained open. Water suppliers in Southern and eastern England have issued warnings that rising demand is causing some homes to experience low pressure or even interruptions in their supply. Farmers have cautioned that the country is unable to handle water shortages brought on by climate change.

Following a spate of fatalities, the general public has been advised to use caution when cooling in the lake. A 14-year-old boy went missing and is reportedly suspected to have drowned, as per the metropolitan police. A similar instance happened in Maidenhead, Berkshire when a 16-year-old boy died while swimming at Salford Quays on Saturday night. Another case was reported f a 13-year-old boy went missing in the River Tyne in Northumberland on Sunday.

Humans are the reason for this climate change, which led to heatwaves occurring more frequently and with greater intensity.

The world has already warmed by around 1.1C, since the beginning of the industrial age. The temperatures will continue to rise untill worldwide governments drastically reduce emissions.

(With inputs from agencies)

