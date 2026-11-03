/UK will encounter AI cyberattacks on critical infrastructure by 2028, says cyber chief

Britain's cyber chief on Tuesday warned that United Kingdom will most likely encounter artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028 as countries like China and Russia are exceedingly using AI in their cyber activity.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) chief Richard Horne while making the claims said the attack will largely focus on critical national infrastructure [CNI] that covers a wide range of facilities and services like energy, transport, defence, food, health and finance.

Horne in his speech marking the publication of the NCSC's annual cyber report further said that leaders of businesses and organisations of all sizes will have to invest in cybersecurity or update out-of-date technology to meet future challenges.

He highlighted how Chinese cyber activity is the “most sophisticated and sustained cyber challenge facing the U.K.” Horne also said that Russia is already conducting cyber campaigns which fall below the threshold of armed conflict and Iran is carrying out attacks against the UK and targeting individuals who they perceive as a threat to their country.

According to Horne, AI will enhance the ransomware threat by helping attackers with tasks such as scouting targets, locating weaknesses in IT networks and writing malicious code.

According to UK and EU member states, Russia's FSB security service was behind an attack on Poland's energy grid in December 2025, however they failed else 500,000 people could have lost electricity during winter.

While malicious cyber activity in the UK is costing organisations almost $20 billion every year, according to NCSC.

In 2025, carmaker Jaguar Land Rover lost over $260 million following a cyberattack which also impacted suppliers and hurt the UK economy.