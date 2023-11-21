UK, Turkish officials to meet over woman's death during Brazilian butt lift surgery in Istanbul

British officials will met with their Turkish counterparts over the death of a British woman who died during a Brazilian butt lift surgery at a private hospital in Istanbul. According to a report by The Guardian on Monday (Nov 21), 31-year-old Melissa Kerr from Norfolk, travelled Medicana Haznedar hospital for the surgery in 2019. Kerr died on the day of the surgery.

The report said that an inquest into her death, which took place in Norwich earlier this year, heard that Kerr was given only limited information about the risks and mortality rate associated with the surgery.

The meeting's agenda

Senior Coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake wrote to the health secretary expressing concerns about people travelling abroad for cosmetic surgery. In response, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Women Maria Caulfield said UK officials would be travelling to Turkey to meet their counterparts.

Caulfield said that intention was to discuss the regulatory framework, and the protections were in place for British nationals, and to identify concrete areas where the UK and Turkish authorities should work together to reduce the risks to patients in the future.

“Specifically, I have noted in your report the lack of standard pre-assessment questions provided to Ms Kerr in Turkey," she added and encouraged British citizens to meet international best practices on pre-operative procedures whenever possible.

The under-secretary concluded that Kerr died after injected fat entered a vein before moving and blocking her pulmonary artery.

What is this surgery?

According to WebMD, the Brazilian butt lift surgery involves transferring fat from belly, hips, lower back, or thighs to your buttocks. The result is more of an hourglass-shaped figure, with larger buttocks, WebMD said