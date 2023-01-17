UK: Rishi Sunak's gov't overrules Scotland’s gender self-recognition law

The British government said on Monday that it will oppose a proposed Scottish bill that would make it easier for people to legally alter their gender, upsetting transgender rights activists and the nationalist Scottish government in Edinburgh. Alister Jack, the secretary of state for Scotland, declared he would stop the measure from receiving royal assent, the last step before it becomes law, because of fear that it contradicts "Great Britain-wide equalities legislation." This law provides women and girls access to single-sex areas like restrooms and shelters, among other things.

The Scottish administration will likely appeal the ruling to the United Kingdom Supreme Court.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon referred to the Conservative Party's choice as "a full-frontal attack" on the Scottish people.

“The Scottish Government will defend the legislation and stand up for Scotland’s Parliament,” she said on Twitter. “If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be the first of many.”

The Scottish law does away with the necessity of a gender dysphoria diagnosis by allowing people aged 16 or older in Scotland to change the gender designation on the identity documents of their own choice.

Additionally, it reduces the amount of time that transgender persons must live in a different declared gender before the transition is recognised legally from two years to three months for adults and six months for those between the ages of 16 and 17.

The argument put up by opponents is that it runs the danger of giving predatory men access to places designated for women, including shelters for victims of domestic violence. Others contend that 18 should continue to be the minimum age for transitioning.

Since the establishment of the Scottish government and parliament a quarter century ago, this is the first case in which the UK government has blocked the ratification of Scottish legislation. The action will serve as fodder for nationalists who want Scotland to secede from the United Kingdom and establish an independent nation.

