The United Kingdom on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump's criticism of its recognition of Palestinian statehood, saying that it does not reflect rewarding Hamas; on the contrary, it is about supporting the Palestinian people. UK Prime Minister on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to Israel that it would recognise the state of Palestine unless Israel takes steps to end the “appalling” situation of Gaza.

Palestinian Authority have confirmed that more than 60,000, including women and children, have been killed by the Israeli's in the two-year-long war in Gaza. If suffering and starvation in Gaza continue and a permanent ceasefire is not achieved, with the establishment of a stable humanitarian corridor by September, then the UK would recognise the statehood of Palestine.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the decision by saying that he doesn't think Hamas "should be rewarded" with the recognition of Palestinian independence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at Keir Starmer, saying that he would not agree to any such conditions.

“Starmer rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims. A jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you, too. It will not happen," said Netanyahu.

When asked about the criticism from the US and Israel, British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander, designated as the media spokesperson of the government, said on LBC Radio,"This is not a reward for Hamas. Hamas is a vile terrorist organisation that has committed appalling atrocities. This is about the Palestinian people. It's about those children that we see in Gaza who are starving to death."