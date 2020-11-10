UK peer Lord Kilclooney apologises for 'offensive' tweet on Kamala Harris

WION Web Team London, United Kingdom Nov 10, 2020, 11.30 AM(IST)

Kamala Harris Photograph:( AFP )

Labour shadow minister Wes Streeting pointed out that this was not the first time that Lord Kilclooney had said like this and added 'action must be taken' over the tweet

A former deputy of the Ulster Union Party called Lord Kilclooney has apologised for his ''offensive'' tweet about US vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Earlier, Lord Kilclooney had tweeted "What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?"

The 82-year-old's post had sparked outrage and the peer was widely criticised for the ''offensive tweet''.

Labour shadow minister Wes Streeting pointed out that this was not the first time that Lord Kilclooney had said like this and added “action must be taken” over the tweet.

The Speaker of the Lords, Norman Fowler, was among those to demand John Kilclooney to retract and apologise for his remarks on Harris.

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden's vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American, and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

A US senator from California, Harris has a track record of shattering glass ceilings. She served as San Francisco’s first female district attorney and was California's first woman of colour to be elected attorney general.

Harris, whose mother and father emigrated from India and Jamaica, respectively, had her sights set on becoming the first woman US president when she competed against Biden and others for their party's 2020 nomination.

