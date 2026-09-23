/UK launches new agency to combat AI-amplified disinformation from Russia

The UK has announced to create an agency to fight against fake information coming from adversaries such as Russia and amplified by artificial intelligence, to help "separate fact from fiction", Britain's defence minister confirmed Wednesday (September 23). Additionally, Prime Minister Andy Burnham also announced plans for the new National Centre for Information Defence. His announcement came while speaking at the UN gathering of world leaders on Tuesday.



"A world where the public finds it hard to separate fact from fiction, propaganda from reality, is a dangerous place for a democracy to be," Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said. He added that the new centre will "mobilise trusted voices across civil society."



"In recent years we have seen an industrial-scale assault by hostile actors on the information environment in the UK and that of many of our allies," said Burnham. "Russian agencies have used every means at their disposal to spread lies and disinformation and prey on people's fears," he added. The PM also accused Moscow of attempting to interfere with Britain's 2019 general elections.

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Russia suspected of meddling

During the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum, Russia was suspected of meddling in UK politics, resulting in the previous Conservative government facing criticism for failing to probe into the allegations. Burnham further alleged that Moscow had been amplifying "far-right narratives" and fuelling unrest and tensions following a string of disturbing incidents.



Having taken over as Labour Party leader and prime minister earlier this summer, Burnham cautioned that AI would only intensify the threat of disinformation and cyberattacks, adding to growing pressure to regulate the rapidly advancing technology. "Today I am tasking our security chiefs to begin work on a new National Centre for Information Defence, to detect, attribute and disrupt these kinds of hostile state information attacks." "As more elections approach across Europe, more nations are grappling with these issues," the UK leader added.