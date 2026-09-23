/Xi Jinping heads to Washington for Trump talks: Trade, AI, Taiwan and Iran on the agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping has departed Beijing for Washington, where he is set to meet US President Donald Trump as the two countries seek to ease tensions over trade while confronting growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

Xi “left Beijing by special plane” on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Chinese Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among others, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. China’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Xi left Beijing on Wednesday for a state visit to the US at Trump’s invitation.

Trump is due to personally receive Xi and Peng at Joint Base Andrews after their arrival near Washington, the White House said. The unusual airport welcome comes ahead of Xi’s formal state visit to the White House on Thursday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is planned for Xi's visit

Xi and Peng are scheduled to attend a State Arrival Ceremony at the White House on Thursday morning. The ceremony is expected to include a military flyover before Trump and Xi hold talks.

Trump will also host Xi for a state dinner at the White House on Thursday evening. The visit is scheduled to conclude on Friday, when the two presidential couples will have tea at the White House before visiting the National Archives.

The White House has described Xi’s visit as a “significant milestone” in relations between Washington and Beijing.

Iran and Taiwan tensions

The talks could also touch on wider geopolitical tensions, including the war in Iran and the Taiwan issue. China has sought to avoid US sanctions against countries dealing with Tehran, while Washington has raised concerns about Beijing's role in the conflict.

Taiwan is another major point of contention. Beijing claims the self-governed island as part of its territory, while Washington maintains close ties with Taipei.