/Two Filipino seafarers killed after Saudi tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz

Two Filipino seafarers were killed after a Saudi oil tanker was hit while passing through the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's national shipping company Bahri said on Wednesday (Sep 2), as tensions once again flared between the United States and Iran.

The attack occurred late on Monday, with a Greek security firm initially reporting that “unknown projectiles” had struck the vessel. Bahri later confirmed that its tanker, the SIDR, had been involved in the incident and that two Filipino crew members had died.

“Bahri confirms that its vessel SIDR was involved in a security incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the company said on X, confirming “the loss of its two Filipino seafarers.”

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Two tankers struck in Hormuz

The SIDR was among two oil tankers struck overnight from Monday to Tuesday, according to Greek maritime risk management firm Marisks. Both vessels had loaded about two million barrels of crude at Juaymah on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast last week, Kpler data showed.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that two tankers caught fire after hitting mines while transiting the strategic waterway.

The incident comes after fresh exchanges of attacks between Washington and Tehran this week. The US renewed strikes on Iran, while Tehran responded with attacks in the Gulf, mainly targeting American assets.

Hormuz blockade deepens deadlock

Six months into the war, neither side appears close to a breakthrough. Iran has disrupted shipping through Hormuz with its blockade, while the US has maintained a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Tehran has said it wants to impose service fees and has targeted ships it accuses of bypassing its preferred transit route through the strait.

Commercial shipping moved freely through Hormuz before the conflict, but attacks on vessels have increasingly turned the narrow waterway into a flashpoint. Similar incidents previously helped derail an April ceasefire between the US and Iran, raising fears that the latest attacks could further complicate efforts to calm the conflict.