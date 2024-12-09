Rome, Italy

A fire at a fuel depot run by Italian energy company Eni near Florence on Monday killed two people and left three missing, a local official said.

"Sadly two people lost their lives, nine people are injured and three people are missing" after the fire at the Calenzano plant, a spokeswoman for the Florence prefecture told AFP.

In a statement, Eni said the fire had been confined to the loading shelter area and had not reached any fuel tanks.

Eugenio Giani, president of the central Tuscany region that includes Calenzano, confirmed the fire was contained and added that experts were now assessing potential pollution, including on nearby waterways.

People within five kilometres (three miles) of the plant have been told to stay home and close their doors and windows.

Giani posted a video online showing a huge plume of black smoke emerging from an area of the plant, which is linked to the nearby Livorno refinery.

"The fire was quickly contained and the column of smoke rose significantly due to the difference in temperature between the smoke and the atmosphere," he said later.

In a statement, Eni said: "This morning a fire broke out at the fuel depot in Calenzano and that firefighters are working to put out the flames which are confined to the loading shelter area and do not affect the tanks in any way."

Investigations were underway into the cause of fire, it added.

