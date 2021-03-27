Two dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, police said early Saturday.

An shooting incident happened at 11 pm Friday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters.

According to the police, while officers were investigating, a report of shots fired came in nearby.

A shooting broke out when an officer confronted an individual there. The officer shot the individual, and the person died. The officer was not shot.

A second person, who Neudigate said was possibly involved in an unrelated shooting, was pronounced dead near the scene.

The chief called it a separate shooting incident, adding they were still trying to piece together.

An officer was also struck by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital.

Several people were put in custody overnight.