Two British teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of 16-year-old trans girl

Two 16-year-olds on Wednesday (Dec 20) were found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old transgender girl who died in a "frenzied and ferocious" knife attack.

The girl, identified as Brianna Ghey, was stabbed 28 times reportedly in her head, neck, back and chest in Warrington, northwest England in February. Her body was discovered by dog walkers in a park.

She was born male but lived as a female.

The teenagers were found guilty unanimously by a jury at Manchester crown court. They are known as Girl X and Boy Y to protect their identities as they cannot be named because of their ages.

The court heard during the trial how the pair discussed killing Ghey in the days and weeks before she died. Justice Amanda Yip, who is the judge, said she would sentence the pair next month. The case drew international attention and shock in Britain, given the young age of the pair arrested.

A jury of seven men and five women convicted the two following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Yip warned the two defendants and said, "I will have to impose a life sentence. What I have to decide is the minimum amount of time you will be required to serve before you might be considered for release."

The court heard how one of the accused, girl X, had downloaded an internet browser app that allowed her to enjoy watching videos of the torture and murder of real people, in "red rooms" on the "dark web".

The court was told that the girl grew an interest in serial killers, making notes on their methods, and admitted enjoying "dark fantasies" about killing and torture.

As per prosecutors, the pair later drew up a "kill list" of four other youths they intended to harm, until Ghey had the "misfortune" to be befriended by girl X, who became "obsessed" with her.