'Turn off lights': Japanese capital residents told to conserve energy or face power cuts as heatwave worsens

As heatwave continues to worsen, millions of residents of the Tokyo region have been told to save energy or face power cuts by the Japanese government. The capital of Japan has been witnessing record temperatures in June. “We ask the public to reduce energy consumption during the early evening hours when the reserve ratio falls,” deputy chief cabinet secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters. This comes as the rainy season ended prematurely in the country. Now, the maximum temperature in the city seems to be hovering around 35C, as per the forecast of the Japanese meteorological agency.

The households and businesses have been advised by Isozaki to turn off the lights, which are not in use and also limit the use of air conditioners. Not just this, he also told people to guard themselves against heat stroke.

The people, who are living in the region serviced by Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), should conserve energy, the economy and industry ministry said. It told people to do it when the demand peaks in the late afternoon and early evening. “We are struck by unusual heat for the season. Please cooperate and save as much power as possible,” said Kaname Ogawa, director, electricity supply policy at the ministry.

In a statement, the meteorological agency said, “Immediately after the rainy season ends, many people are yet to be fully acclimated to heat and face a greater risk of heat stroke.”

(With inputs from agencies)