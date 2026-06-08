Multiple countries issued tsunami warnings after a massive 7.8 earthquake that rattled the southern Philippines on Monday (Jun 8). The initial quake was followed by a powerful aftershock of magnitude 6.1, according to the United States Geological Survey. At least one person was killed after a building collapsed. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles) about 24 kilometres west of Mindanao island’s Sarangani province.

Check list of nations that issued tsunami warning

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves were possible along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan, Yap and Papua New Guinea “within the next three hours”. Check full list:

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The Philippines: The country issued an evacuation order along its coasts over concerns of a possible tsunami following the deadly quake.

Japan: Japanese authorities issued a tsunami advisory along its Pacific coast following the massive quake. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, tsunamis of up to one metre (three feet) were projected to hit different regions from 11:30 am (0230 GMT).

Indonesia: A tsunami warning and evacuation order were issued in northern Indonesia in high-risk areas following the earthquake. According to the country’s national disaster agency, the North Sulawesi capital, Manado, northern Gorontalo province and the Sangihe islands “are instructed to immediately direct their residents to evacuate in an orderly manner to higher ground.”

Taiwan: The US Tsunami Warning System issued a “tsunami threat” for a potential danger to Taiwan.

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