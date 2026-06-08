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Tsunami warnings in multiple countries as massive earthquake, aftershocks strike Philippines - Check full list

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 07:54 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 08:31 IST
Tsunami warnings in multiple countries as massive earthquake, aftershocks strike Philippines - Check full list

Police gather in front of a collapsed Jollibee fast food restaurant after an 7.8 magnitude earthquake in General Santos City on June 8, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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A 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a 6.1 aftershock struck southern Philippines, killing at least one person and triggering tsunami warnings across multiple countries. Check the list of countries that issued tsunami warnings.

Multiple countries issued tsunami warnings after a massive 7.8 earthquake that rattled the southern Philippines on Monday (Jun 8). The initial quake was followed by a powerful aftershock of magnitude 6.1, according to the United States Geological Survey. At least one person was killed after a building collapsed. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles) about 24 kilometres west of Mindanao island’s Sarangani province.

Check list of nations that issued tsunami warning

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, tsunami waves were possible along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan, Yap and Papua New Guinea “within the next three hours”. Check full list:

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The Philippines: The country issued an evacuation order along its coasts over concerns of a possible tsunami following the deadly quake.

Japan: Japanese authorities issued a tsunami advisory along its Pacific coast following the massive quake. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, tsunamis of up to one metre (three feet) were projected to hit different regions from 11:30 am (0230 GMT).

Indonesia: A tsunami warning and evacuation order were issued in northern Indonesia in high-risk areas following the earthquake. According to the country’s national disaster agency, the North Sulawesi capital, Manado, northern Gorontalo province and the Sangihe islands “are instructed to immediately direct their residents to evacuate in an orderly manner to higher ground.”

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Taiwan: The US Tsunami Warning System issued a “tsunami threat” for a potential danger to Taiwan.

Can tsunami reach Hawaii, Guam and US mainland?

A tsunami advisory for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) was issued by the US tsunami warning system. For Hawaii and the US mainland, no tsunami warning has been issued at this time, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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