Trump's son Barron tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's son Barron, 14, has contracted coronavirus, US First Lady Melania Trump revealed on Wednesday.

President Trump and Melania were detected with the virus two weeks ago. "Naturally my mind went immediately to our son, luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump said in a statement.

Trump at a campaign rally in Iowa said: "I don't even think he knew he had it, because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off."

The US president had earlier spent three days at the Walter Reed hospital in Washington after which he returned to the White House as doctors cleared him to begin campaigning for the US elections which takes place on November 3.

"Barron's fine," Trump said later as the nation continues to battle the virus. Meanwhile, Melania Trump said her symptoms were "minimal" while adding that she hoped to resume her duties "as soon as I can."

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," the First Lady said, adding, "I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together," Melania Trump said.