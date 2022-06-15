Trump will have to testify in New York probe, efforts to avoid fail

Former US president Donald Trump has failed to convince New York's highest court to halt deposition in a state investigation into his family's real estate business. This means that Trump will have to testify next month.

In a brief order, the state Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal because "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are scheduled to testify under oath starting on July 15, and continuing the following week, in state Attorney General Letitia James three-year-old civil probe.

No immediate comments from Trump's and James' office were forthcoming, said Reuters.

Attorey Geneal James is investigating whether Trump Organization misled lenders and tax authorities, by inflating real estate values to get better loan terms and lowering those values to save on taxes.

Trumps argued before the court that testifying would result in violation of their constitutional rights. They said that their words could be used against them in a related criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

They had agreed to testify so long as the Court of Appeals did not issue a stay.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He has also called James' probe a politically motivated witch hunt, and James a racist. James is a Democrat, and is Black.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE