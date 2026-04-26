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Trump WH media dinner shooting: Suspect donated $25 to Kamala Harris’ campaign, was targeting Trump officials

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 13:08 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 13:08 IST
Trump WH media dinner shooting: Suspect donated $25 to Kamala Harris’ campaign, was targeting Trump officials

Trump WH media dinner shooting: Suspect donated $25 to Kamala Harris’ campaign, was targeting Trump officials Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The alleged shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner reportedly donated to Kamala Hariss’ campaign. He reportedly told officials that he was targeting Trump administration officials.

The man suspected of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner reportedly donated to former vice president Kamala harris’ presidential campaign in October 2024. This comes as authorities investigate the shooting incident at US President Donald Trump’s media gala at Washington’s Hilton Hotel, where hundreds had gathered. Trump was rushed off stage and evacuated from the hotel’s ballroom as chaos unfolded at the venue.

What we know about suspect

According to CNN, the suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, who was apprehended at the scene. The report added that he lives in Los Angeles auburn of Torrance, and has been identified by law enforcement as the armed man stopped by the secret service agents at the venue.

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As per his LinkedIn profile, he was a part-time teacher at C2 Education, a test preparation and tutoring firm. He was named the company’s “teacher of the month” in December 2024, according to the social media posts. Allen graduated from California Institute of Technology in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He completed a master’s degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills last year.

Was shooter a Hariss supporter?

According to Federal Election Commission records, the alleged shooter who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner donated $25 to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in October 2024.

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What was the motive?

While the officials have not released any information regarding the motive of the shooting, CBS reported that he told law enforcement that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials following his arrest.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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