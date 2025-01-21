US President Donald Trump may soon greenlight the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, earlier frozen by the Joe Biden administration. News agency Reuters reported citing Walla News that the 47th US president was also expected to undo Biden administration’s sanctions imposed on Israeli settlers accused of violent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump shortly after his swearing-in ceremony and declared that the US-Israel alliance would reach greater heights under his administration.

In a short video address, Netanyahu said, “You brokered the historic Abraham Accords, in which Israel made peace with four Arab countries,” he added. “I believe that working together again, we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights” and will “complete the defeat of Iran’s terror axis and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for our region.”

Netanyahu to visit US soon: Report

Israeli media reported that discussions were underway between Trump team and Netanyahu administration to facilitate a visit by the Israeli PM “as early as next month.”

On Saturday (Jan 18), Trump himself had said he would be meeting the Israeli PM “fairly shortly.”

The developments come hot on the heels of a Gaza ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar that will see the release of 33 Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

The Trump team has widely been credited for the same, with the new national security adviser, Mike Waltz, recently hailing the ‘Trump effect’ for the historic deal.

Despite the deal, Netanyahu has refused to promise reduction of troops currently stationed at the Gaza-Egypt border. “Not only will we not reduce our forces there, we will even increase them slightly," the Israeli leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)