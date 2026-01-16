Trump threatens Minnesota with Insurrection Act as protests rage over ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 15) once again floated the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act, an emergency law that allows the domestic deployment of the military. The warning came as protests spread across Minnesota after two separate incidents involving federal immigration agents, one shooting that injured a man this week and another that left a woman dead days earlier. Speaking to reporters, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that she had discussed invoking the insurrection act with Trump, and said: "It's his constitutional right," to invoke it.

What did Trump say?

Accusing Minnesota leaders of failing to control what he called professional agitators, Trump on his social media platform Truth Social repeated threats to invoke the Insurrection Act. The 19th-century law for quelling insurrection has not been used in more than 30 years, reports AFP.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump wrote.

Noem, speaking to reporters outside the White House, declined to say whether Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act. She said the decision rested with the president. "It's his constitutional right, and it's up to him if he wants to utilise it to do it," Noem said.

Walz slams ICE's ‘campaign of organised brutality’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, meanwhile, has pushed back hard. In a video posted Wednesday night, he accused federal agents of carrying out what he described as "a campaign of organised brutality against the people of Minnesota". He cited multiple incidents, including "breaking windows, dragging pregnant women down the street," and the January 7 killing of 37-year-old Renee Good.