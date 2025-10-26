Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump says US, Brazil can ‘make good deals for both countries’ ahead of Lula meet

Trump says US, Brazil can ‘make good deals for both countries’ ahead of Lula meet

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 26, 2025, 14:01 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 14:22 IST
Trump says US, Brazil can ‘make good deals for both countries’ ahead of Lula meet

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) talks to US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

President Donald Trump said he could strike “good deals for both countries” during his meeting with Brazil’s President Lula da Silva. Lula said there’s “no reason for conflict” with the US and confirmed he has a written agenda ready for talks.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 26) said that in his upcoming meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he could work out some deals between the two nations. He said that the two nations "should make good deals for both countries". Meanwhile, the Brazilian president also echoed Trump's sentiments and, in a statement, said that there was "no reason" for a conflict between Brazil and the US, and also revealed that he had an "agenda to discuss with Trump in writing". The leaders were speaking ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. The meeting comes as the two leaders seek to repair their relationship. Earlier, talking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump had hinted at being open to reducing tariffs against Brazil “Under the right circumstances.”

Also read | 'I'm watching': Trump sets 48-hour deadline for Hamas to return remains of Israeli hostages

Trump tariffs and Brazil

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After his return to the White House this year, Trump has imposed high tariffs on a number of nations, including Brazil. In August, he increased the tariff on US imports of most Brazilian goods to 50 per cent from the earlier 10 per cent. At the time, the POTUS linked the move to what he labelled a "witch hunt" against the South American country's former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Also read | Trump’s mystery $130 million donor unmasked: Meet reclusive heir Timothy Mellon, the man behind the money

Lula, meanwhile, citing a $410 billion US trade surplus with Brazil over 15 years, had described the tariff hike as a “mistake”. According to a Reuters report, because of the higher American tariffs on Brazilian goods, the global beef market has undergone a transformation, with prices increasing in the US, and an upward trend in trade through Mexico. Meanwhile, Brazil's sales to China have kept growing.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics