/Trump says US, Brazil can ‘make good deals for both countries’ ahead of Lula meet

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 26) said that in his upcoming meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he could work out some deals between the two nations. He said that the two nations "should make good deals for both countries". Meanwhile, the Brazilian president also echoed Trump's sentiments and, in a statement, said that there was "no reason" for a conflict between Brazil and the US, and also revealed that he had an "agenda to discuss with Trump in writing". The leaders were speaking ahead of their meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. The meeting comes as the two leaders seek to repair their relationship. Earlier, talking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump had hinted at being open to reducing tariffs against Brazil “Under the right circumstances.”