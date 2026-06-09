/Trump-Netanyahu having a 'lover's spat': Israel envoy defends tense exchanges between two leaders over Iran

Even as reports of tense exchanges between US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu emerge, Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter has brushed them aside terming it as “lover's spat.” In an interview he said that the “deep friendship” between Israel and the US go back to 40 years and the conversation can get heated sometimes. He insisted that both countries are working collaboratively on Iran. He went on to accuse journalists of playing a misleading narrative.

"They have a deep friendship that goes back some 40 years, and sometimes lovers have a spat, and sometimes the tension in the room and on the conversation can get a little heated," Leiter said while talking to Fox News. The Israeli diplomat claimed that while the Israeli leader "decided" to "lower the temperature" on military action against Iran at Trump's request, the US president understands "full well" Israel can't “absorb ballistic missiles into our country without responding.” "For the most part, we're dealing with a very, very close collaborative effort between the United States and Israel, and there's tremendous understanding," he added.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly called off a massive strike on Iran with fighter jets on the runway, after US President Donald Trump's call. When told by other Israeli leaders to not give in to US pressure over Iran, Netanyahu said that they shouldn't pick up a fight with the US president. Later, Netanyahu reportedly defended the coordination with Washington. “We are on the same page as Trump,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying. “He is not releasing Iran’s frozen funds, he is determined to secure the nuclear material, and he is maintaining the pressure. Why should we pick a fight with him?” He defended Israel’s strikes but announced that it is on hold “for now.” "After Iran attacked Israel, I directed the IDF to strike military and economic targets throughout Iran. At present, the fire on this front has been halted, because after the terrorist regime in Tehran was struck, it stopped attacking us,” he added, while warning that “if that terrorist regime makes the mistake of attacking us again, we will respond with force.”

Tense exchanges between Trump and Netanyahu

After Iran's attack, Trump called Netanyahu and asked him not to retaliate. However, soon after the warning, Israeli military said that it has attacked several locations inside Iran. Explosions were heard in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj and Tabrej. Trump then called Netanyahu and told him that he would be isolated if he moves ahead with his Iran plans without paying heed to American negotiations. Trump had also asserted his authority and said on Sunday that it is he who “calls the shots and not the Israeli PM.” Last Monday, Axios reported that Trump's call with Netanyahu was expletive laden. He reportedly told the Israeli PM that he is “fucking crazy” and that everyone “hates Israel.” The Axios report this morning quotes the US president saying: “I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.”