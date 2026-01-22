/Trump ‘is a president of action’: Marco Rubio plays cheerleader to boss at Davos 2026

As Donald Trump formally signed the Board of Peace (BoP) charter with 19 signatories, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded the US president’s peace module. Appreciating his boss’ initiative he called him a “president of action” as he “getting things done”. The BoP first aims to solve the Gaza conflict and then move to resolve conflicts across the globe. Rubio mentioned how this could be “a model to the world of what is possible”.

He added, the BoP could “serve as an example of what is possible, and it could solve other conflicts in the world.”

Before signing ceremony, Trump called BoP “the most consequential body ever created”, followed by an acknowledgement of the people who shared the podium with him. Trump said, “It is an incredible group of young people; every country wants to be a part of it.” And in his signature style, he continued, “they are friends of mine, couple I like, couple I don’t…” Promptly adding, “In this group, I like every single one of them; usually, there are two or three that I don’t like. They are great leaders and great people.”

The main objective of the collective is to bring about peace first in Gaza and then expand this mission to the rest of the world. As the chairperson of the organisation, Trump reiterated how he ended eight wars. As he spoke about his contribution to peace, he mentioned, “I ended eight wars” and he pointed out how he “didn’t speak to the UN.” And with confidence, he said, “Never spoke to them; you would think I should have… but they couldn’t have ended those eight wars.”



Furthermore, he said, “They tried, but they (UN) didn’t try hard enough.” As a consolation, he noted, “UN has tremendous potential but has not used it.” The US president repeated himself, hinted at how the Biden administration could not stop the war in Ukraine. He said, “The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were president.”