Trump has a 'blind spot' when it comes to Russia: Mitt Romney

In yet another attack from US President Donald Trump's own party members, Republican Party Senator Mitt Romney said that Trump had a "blind spot" when it came to Russia. Romney also said that the recent cyber attack against the US Government was "extraordinarily damaging"

"We've come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia," Romney said on NBC's "Meet the Press," one of a series of Sunday morning TV interviews.

US officials and researchers say they believe at least half-a-dozen U.S. government agencies have been infiltrated and thousands of companies infected with malware in what appears to be one of the biggest such hacks ever uncovered.

Trump acknowledged the hack on Saturday that is, almost a week after its report in Reuters. Trump downplayed the gravity of the attack and questioned whether Russians were to blame.

US Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on ABC that the cyberattack could be ongoing and that officials had not yet determined its full scope.

Both Warner and Romney said the United States must respond to the incident.

The team of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, will consider several options to punish Russia over its suspected role once he takes office, from financial sanctions to cyberattacks on Russian infrastructure, people familiar with the matter say.

(With Reuters inputs)