Trump classified documents case: Former US president attends closed-door hearing in federal court in Florida

Former United States President Donald Trump, on Monday (Feb 12) attended a closed hearing at a federal courthouse in the state of Florida for the criminal case against him over the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump attends hearing

The lawyers representing Trump and special counsel Jack Smith argued who would have access to top-secret evidence. The former president’s motorcade arrived at the Fort Pierce courthouse around 9:00 am (local time), where a group of supporters holding posters greeted them.

This was also the first time that the former president met face-to-face with US District Judge Aileen Cannon. The judge first heard from the defence lawyers and then from the prosecutors in two separate hearings.

Trump left around five hours later with his supporters playing his campaign song “God Bless the USA”. However, he did not speak to the reporters or his supporters gathered at the courthouse.

Notably, this hearing was one of the several voluntary court dates that the former president has attended in recent weeks.

Trump was not required to attend the session on Monday but did so in an apparent bid to show his supporters that he intends to fight his criminal prosecutions during his campaign to win the White House in November.

About the case and the hearing

Trump appeared in court on Monday to attend a hearing related to the classified documents case where he has been charged with 40 counts, including unlawfully retaining national defence-related material, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Two employees, property manager Carlos de Oliveira and Trump personal assistant Waltine Nauta have also been charged in relation to this case.

Judge Cannon heard from both sides as the former president’s lawyers have sought to gain access to the classified evidence, which is currently in the possession of the prosecutors. However, the government’s attorneys have opposed the move given the sensitivity of the information.

Notably, court cases involving classified evidence such as this require careful oversight by the judge to ensure that the defence teams have access to evidence to prepare for the case while also protecting national security secrets.

Trump’s lawyers “shall be prepared to discuss their defense theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defense,” Cannon in a court document calling the hearing.

The former president, who pleaded not guilty in June to the charges, will go on May 20. However, Cannon is expected to take a call on whether the trial can go forward in May as scheduled or not on March 1.