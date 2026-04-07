/Trump blasts allies over Iran war, says 'Japan, South Korea and Australia didn’t help us…NATO didn’t help us'

President Donald Trump sharply criticised US allies for not supporting the US in its war with Iran. “Japan didn’t help us, Australia didn’t help us, South Korea didn’t help us, and then you get to NATO, NATO didn’t help us,” Trump said during a White House news conference on Monday (April 6). Trump added on US troops abroad, “We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan to protect them from North Korea; we have 45,000 soldiers in South Korea to protect us from Kim Jong Un.”

He praised some Gulf nations for their involvement, noting their proximity to the conflict: “Saudi Arabia has been excellent, Qatar has been excellent, UAE has been excellent, Bahrain, Kuwait.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Greenland dispute sparked rift between the US and NATO: Trump

On NATO tensions, Trump said: “It all began with, if you want to know the truth, Greenland. We want Greenland. They don’t want to give it to us. And I said, ' bye-bye.’" He described NATO as a “paper tiger” and dismissed the need for the alliance: “We didn’t need them, obviously, because they haven’t helped at all.”

Last month, the Italian government reportedly denied US military aircraft permission to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily on their way to the Middle East. According to Corriere della Sera, the decision stemmed not only from geopolitical caution but also procedural concerns, as Washington allegedly did not seek prior authorization or consult Italy’s military leadership, as required under existing agreements for US operations on Italian soil.