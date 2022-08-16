Tory leader Rishi Sunak to make bureaucracy 'sharper' and 'leaner', if elected to power

Tory leader Rishi Sunak, currently in the race for the keys to 10, Downing Street on Tuesday pledged that if elected to power, he will overhaul the country's bureaucracy.

Claiming to bring 'Rolls Royce' civil service to the masses, Sunak stated the civil servants will no longer be rewarded for the length of their service but for their performance.

“I’ll press ahead with cuts to back office Civil Service headcount, recruiting and retaining the brightest and best. I’ll strengthen civil servants’ experience beyond Whitehall, allow ministers to bring in more external expertise, and bring in performance pay so we have a truly Rolls Royce service delivering for and accountable to the British people,” said Sunak.

Sunak further remarked that he wanted to create a “sharper, leaner” bureaucracy in the backdrop of a post-Covid UK.

“As Chancellor, I saw parts of the British Civil Service at its best, delivering world-class COVID support schemes in record time. But the bloated post-COVID state is in need of a shake up so I will create a sharper, leaner civil service,” added Sunak.

Sunak and his battle with Liz Truss

Sunak is currently battling foreign secretary Liz Truss for the Prime Minister's post. However, the British Indian former chancellor has been losing ground lately.

After Boris Johnson resigned as the PM, Sunak was dubbed the clear front runner. But in recent times, some of his statements and actions have changed the tide in favour of Truss.

Reportedly, on Tuesday, Sunak faced flak on social media platforms after news reports suggested that Sunak was spending almost $40 million on a pool at his North Yorkshire property as UK residents braced for another heatwave and a rise in the cost of living.

Will reduce income tax: Sunak

Moreover, as reported by WION, to cut the deficit in his fight with Truss, the Tory leader announced last month that he would reduce the basic rates of income tax by 20 per cent by 2029 if voted to power.

Sunak stated that his immediate target was tackling inflation. However, once that is achieved, his government will slash one pence off income tax in 2024, as announced in his tenure as the chancellor. Afterwards, another three pence will be struck off the income tax, come 2029.

