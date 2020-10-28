LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Top 10 world news today: American voters make history, Russia approves new bill, and more
WION Web Team
New Delhi, India
Oct 28, 2020, 07.48 PM(IST)
View in App
Top 10 world news Photograph:( WION )
Follow Us
Story highlights
Top 10 world news today
US Election 2020: American voters make history in early voting; more than 70 million cast ballots
Nearly 3500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020: UN
First generation of coronavirus vaccine 'likely to be imperfect', says UK taskforce
Satellite images reveal real COVID-19 death toll in Yemen
Citizens launch anti-Lukashenko strike, 500 riot-related cases initiated in Belarus
Amid anti-Macron row, China's state-run CCTV shows Prophet Muhammad's portrait in TV show
'Those scoundrels': Erdogan vows 'all legal and diplomatic' action against Charlie Hebdo amid anti-Macron wave
Russia's approves new bill allowing the country to trump international treaties, angering rights groups
US Election 2020: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner opt for mail-in voting as Donald Trump questions authenticity
Watch: Diamond factory becomes shelter for Karabakh refugees
Related
In China, an election bellwether flashes for Trump
Why a new abortion ban in Poland is tearing the country apart
'Those scoundrels': Erdogan vows 'all legal and diplomatic' action against Charlie Hebdo amid anti-Macron wave
Read in App