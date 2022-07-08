Top 10 world news: Timeline of Shinzo Abe's career, Greece, Bulgaria open new pipeline and more

Shinzo Abe, who was killed at a campaign rally in western Japan on Friday, was the nation's longest-serving prime minister and was born into a prominent political family. In order to achieve energy independence, European countries Greece and Bulgaria have opened a long-awaited natural gas pipeline.

Shinzo Abe: A timeline of the career of the assassinated former Japanese PM

He is credited with bringing some stability to Japan after a period of economic stagnation and frequent leadership changes.

Shinzo Abe assassinated: World leaders pay tribute to former Japanese prime minister

Following the confirmation of Shinzo Abe's death, tributes to the former Japanese prime minister have poured in from foreign leaders.

'Ready For Rishi': Former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak bids to replace Boris Johnson

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday (July 8) that he was running to replace Boris Johnson to become the party's next leader and prime minister.

Ukraine crisis: European countries open new pipeline to achieve energy independence

Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told the inauguration ceremony in Komotini that "Over the coming weeks, the pipeline will be filled with Azeri gas and compensate for the discontinuation of Russian gas."

Smuggled Iranian missiles seized by British Navy

Iranian surface-to-air missiles and engines for cruise missiles have been seized by Britain's Royal Navy in international waters.

Experts concerned as Canada's national police force admits use of spyware to hack phones

In Canada, experts are calling out the use of powerful spyware to surveil citizens by the national police force.

'Blackout challenge': Two children die in sport of choking themself in US, TikTok sued by parents

The parents of the two girls who died in the United States while participating in TikTok's "Blackout Challenge", which makes a sport of choking oneself until passing out have sued the company.

China's military holds exercises around Taiwan as a senior US senator visited Taipei

Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said on Friday that it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.

Investments in plant-based meat can help cut down carbon emissions: Report

A report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has revealed that investments in plant-based meat alternatives lead to far greater cuts in climate-heating emissions than other green investments.

Macau uses two more casino hotels for COVID-19 medical facilities

Macau authorities have added two hotels in popular casino resorts to be used as COVID-19 medical facilities from Friday as they try to increase capacity to handle a surge of infections in the world's biggest gambling hub.