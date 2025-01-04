Six Indian-Americans were for the first time sworn-in as the members of the US House of Representatives on Saturday (Jan 4). These six Indian Americans won in the recently held elections for the United States House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Controversy erupted on Saturday (Jan 4) over a ‘vanity van’ parked close to Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in India, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is on a fast-unto-death over BPSC question paper leak allegations.

In other news, The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Friday (Jan 3) confirmed the Centre's July 8 notification that declared Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) an unlawful organisation for five years, Indian news agency ANI reported.

