Six Indian-Americans were for the first time sworn-in as the members of the US House of Representatives on Saturday (Jan 4). These six Indian Americans won in the recently held  elections for the United States House of Representatives. 

Meanwhile, Controversy erupted on Saturday (Jan 4) over a ‘vanity van’ parked close to Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in India, where Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is on a fast-unto-death over BPSC question paper leak allegations.

In other news, The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Friday (Jan 3) confirmed the Centre's July 8 notification that declared Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) an unlawful organisation for five years, Indian news agency ANI reported.

Samosa Caucus swears in: Six Indian Americans take oath as members of House of Representatives

 

Six Indian-Americans Ami Bera, Suhash Subramania, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar, Raja Krishnamoorthi Photograph: (X/@RepBera)

Russia vows 'retaliation' after Ukraine fires US-supplied ATACMS missiles

US supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles Photograph: (Reuters)

Hours after Ukraine fired eight US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles on Saturday (Jan 4), Russia said that it shot down the missiles and warned that they would retaliate.

India: UAPA Tribunal upholds ban on Khalistani terrorist Pannun's Sikhs For Justice

 Meta denies taking down its AI-powered chatbots from Instagram and Facebook

 

Representative Image Photograph: (Reuters)

Social media giant Meta denies taking down profiles of AI characters from Facebook and Instagram, which it created over a year ago after users discovered some of the profiles led to a viral controversy, the Guardian reported on Saturday (Jan 4). 

China HMPV scare: Beijing confirms infection surge, calls it 'annual winter occurrence'

File photo showing masked people in China Photograph: (Reuters)

Beijing on Friday (Jan 3) reacted to the reports of rising cases of Human Metapneumovirus, or HMPV in China, downplaying it as an annual seasonal reoccurrence. A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed the surge while talking to the media, blaming it on the “winter season.” 

 J&K: 3 Indian soldiers dead, 3 injured as army truck plunges into gorge in Bandipora

  Three soldiers died and three others were injured after an army truck plunged into a gorge in the Bandipora district of the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: (PTI (File))

Three soldiers died while another 3 were injured after an army truck plunged into a gorge in the Bandipora district of the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (Jan 4).

BJP announces candidates for Delhi polls, fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwal

  Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders Kailash Gahlot, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri during a protest against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: (PTI)

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

King Charles III 'deeply saddened' at death of royal nanny's stepson in New Orleans attack

  File image of King Charles Photograph: (AFP)

King Charles III was on Saturday said to be "deeply saddened" after police said a British relative of his sons' former nanny was among the victims of the deadly truck-ramming attack in New Orleans.

 

 La Liga, Spanish Football Federation reject Dani Olmo's Barcelona registration
La Liga, Spanish Football Federation reject Dani Olmo's Barcelona registration Photograph: (AFP)
La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have rejected Barcelona’s registration of attacker Dani Olmo as reported on Saturday (Jan 4). 

 Diljit Dosanjh suggests PM Modi to host music festivals bigger than Coachella: 'People from all over the world will come'

  Diljit Dosanjh and PM Modi met in New Delhi on the first day of the year. Photograph: (X)

Internet is still abuzz with the meeting of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his conversation with PM Modi, the ''Lover'' singer discussed India's potential to host events like the Coachella music festival.