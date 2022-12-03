Top 10 world news: Putin to visit east Ukraine ‘in due time’, Iran’s hijab law under review, and more

Kremlin told Russian news agencies on Saturday (3 December) that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit east Ukraine's Donbas region "in due time". Putin claims to have annexed the Donbas region and his planned visit might anger Ukraine and the West. In other news, Iran’s parliament and the judiciary are in the midst of reviewing the law which mandates women to cover their heads and if it requires any changes, said the attorney general, on Friday.

Kremlin told Russian news agencies on Saturday (3 December) that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit east Ukraine's Donbas region "in due time". Putin claims to have annexed the Donbas region and his planned visit might anger Ukraine and the West.

Iran’s parliament and the judiciary are in the midst of reviewing the law which mandates women to cover their heads and if it requires any changes, said the attorney general, on Friday. Meanwhile, the judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted the interior ministry's state security council and said at least 200 people lost their lives during the “riots”.

China has hinted at possible relaxing of some of the coronavirus (COVID-19) measures amid growing public frustration and mass protests as the authorities in many parts of the country dealt with the rare task of tackling the demonstrators.

Following European Union, the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday (December 2) also agreed to the USD 60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil.

More than 130 people have been sentenced to death since the Myanmar junta took over last year, said a United Nations official, on Friday, accusing them of using capital punishment to crush the opposition.



Joe Biden says 'silence is complicity' in his call to denounce anti-semitism

US President Joe Biden on Friday appealed to the country's political leaders to denounce anti-Semitism, in the wake of Donald Trump hosting a Holocaust denier and rapper Kanye West declaring his admiration for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

Indonesia's Java island was hit by a strong earthquake on Saturday, injuring one person and rocking the same town which suffered devastation due to a tremor last month, leaving more than 330 people dead.

Sundar Pichai, one of the most renowned CEOs in the world, has been awarded Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards. India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu awarded the civilian award to Google and Alphabet CEO in San Francisco.

Pakistan's new Army chief General Asim Munir is making his first major reshuffle in his Army staff, widely perceived to be the real power behind Islamabad's political semblance of democracy, and the development is being seen by observers as the start of building his team.