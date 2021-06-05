Top 10 World News: G7 on corporate tax, Turkish drone strikes, and more

The group of G7 nations agreed on 15 per cent tax for the corporates. The landmark move is understood to be aimed at getting multinationals especially tech giants to put more money in government coffers. In other news a Turkish drone strike on Iraq refugee camp claimed three lives. Read this and more in Top 10 World News

Modi and Xi are 'responsible' leaders, can solve Sino-India issues: Putin





With Russia publicly critical of the Quad, the four-nation grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia, Putin also said that though it was not up to Moscow to assess how any nation should participate in an initiative and to what extent they should build their relations with other countries but no partnership should be aimed at making friends against anyone

Eye on tech firms: G7 nations agree on minimum 15 per cent corporate tax rate

Momentum is growing behind the US-led plans to limit the ability of multinationals like tech giants to game the system to boost profits, especially at a time when economies around the world are reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Turkish drone strike on Iraq refugee camp kills three

Saturday's drone attack came hours after five Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters were killed in a clashes with the PKK in the Mount Matin district of northern Dohuk province, an official said

Nigeria restricts Twitter just days after it deletes president's tweet

The move has been condemned by international human rights groups

Clashes spread to Myanmar's Ayeyarwady delta, several killed

On Saturday, clashes spread to the Ayeyarwady region, an important rice growing area that has large populations of both the Bamar majority ethnic group, from which much of the army draws much of its strength, and the Karen minority

Pope meets Canadian cardinals month after indigenous school scandal

Vatican has not made details of discussion during the meeting public

At least 11 civilians killed in NE Mali: armed group

Since 2012, the region has suffered attacks from jihadist groups as well as deadly clashes between the different communities living there

Rich nations should help poor countries tackle climate change: Imran Khan

Khan also lauded UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for reiterating the message that the developed world has to take responsibility and help countries which do not have the resources when it comes to fighting global warming

Putin says US threats smack of Soviet Union's fatal mistakes

He was speaking just days before a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden whose cabinet in April imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market

Indian govt issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that Twitter's refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the microblogging site's 'lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform'.