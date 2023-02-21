'Tip of iceberg': UN reveals data linked to human cost of Ukraine war

The Ukraine conflict has displaced 14 million people, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Tuesday (February 21) as he lamented the human cost of the war, which is set to complete a year on February 24. In the last 12 months, according to the UN, at least 8,000 people have died and over 13,000 people have been injured. Around 18 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, he said, as the country faces electricity and water shortages during the cold winter months. “These numbers, which we are publishing today, lay bare the loss and suffering inflicted on people since Russia’s armed attack began on 24 February last year; suffering I saw for myself first hand when I visited Ukraine in December. And our data are only the tip of the iceberg," Türk was quoted as saying in a official statement as he described the toll on civilians as "unbearable".

Around 90.3 per cent of civilian casualties have been caused by explosive weapons with wide area effects, including artillery shells, cruise and ballistic missiles, and air strikes. A majority of these strikes took place in populated areas. The casualties are likely much higher.

“The very young to the very old have all been affected. Students have seen their education halted or disrupted by attacks on educational facilities, while older people and people with disabilities have faced immense challenges, in some cases unable to reach bomb shelters or having to spend prolonged periods in basements in conditions affecting their health," the UN Human Rights Chief said. Many civilians were killed when they were performing daily tasks, such as collecting water and buying food."

“This senseless war has reverberated across the world. Higher costs of food and fuel as a result have deepened misery on a global scale, especially among those who were already the most vulnerable.

Putin blames western nations yet again

Days before the Ukraine war enters the second year, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday lashed out at the United States and other nations, supporting Ukraine, over sanctions against Moscow. "As I said, the West has turned against Russia not only a military and information force, but also an economic one. But it has not achieved its goals anywhere and it will not. Moreover, those who initiated the sanctions have punished themselves, caused price increases, job losses, business closures and an energy crisis in their countries. And they tell their own citizens, and we hear that: that the Russians are to blame for everything," he said, stepping up the attacks against western nations.

His comments come a day after US President Joe Biden's surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as he met Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support.

