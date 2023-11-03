Time running out to prevent Gaza 'genocide': UN-mandated experts

United Nations-mandated human rights experts said on Thursday (November 2) that "time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza". The experts include the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories.

"We remain convinced that the Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide," the experts said in a joint statement.

"The time for action is now. Israel's allies also bear responsibility and must act now to prevent its disastrous course of action."

UN special rapporteurs are independent, unpaid figures who have mandate from the Human Rights Council. Although they don't speak for the United Nations, they report their findings to the agency.

The situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point," the experts said, warning of the "dire need" for food, water, medicine, fuel and essential supplies and the risk of looming health hazards.

The statement was signed by Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

Among other signatories were the special rapporteurs on safe drinking water; mental health; food, physical health, internally displaced persons; freedom of expression; and contemporary racism.

Israel has been relentlessly bombing Gaza since Hamas fighters crossed border to stage attacks inside Israel on October 7 killing 1400 people and abducting more than 200 people

Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said that more than 9000 people have been killed since outbreak of the war.

The experts from UN called for immediate release of all civilians held captive.

"All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law," they said.