TikTok CEO to testify before US Congress next month over data breach claims

After a ban by US Congress in December on TikTok over reports that the application has access to user's sensitive data and that it is controlled by the Chinese government, many US states has blocked the Chinese app in recent months. This has prompted a strong response from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew who is now set to appear for the first time before Congress next month in a bid to testify.

In a statement, Republican representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers confirmed that Chew will testify as the Chinese application continues to remain under the radar.

The crack down on TikTok is going to go full throttle as the US congress will plan to ban the app all across the country. House foreign affairs committee will vote on a bill over the same.

“ByteDance-owned TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist party to access American user data,” McMorris Rodgers said, reported Guardian. Regardless of the high pitch by the United States over banning the social media application, TikTok has denied all the claims saying, “The Chinese Communist party (CCP) has neither direct nor indirect control of ByteDance or TikTok."

“We welcome the opportunity to set the record straight about TikTok, ByteDance and the commitments we are making to address concerns about US national security before the House committee on energy and commerce,” the spokesman added.

