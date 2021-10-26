This Taiwanese teacher uses porn site to teach calculus, earns $250,000 per year

Teachers have often taken novel, sometimes extreme, steps to ensure that their students find the study interesting and enjoyable. The onset of online education, which blossomed during the Covid pandemic, has only put an additional burden on teachers to fight for their students’ attention.

However, one Taiwanese teacher went beyond the conventional norms of pedagogy—in so far as hosting online math lectures on a porn website.

Changshu, who operates under the handle changshumath666, has a verified account on Pornhub. He has shared over 200 videos that are absolutely free of sexual content.

According to reports, Changhsu has a Master’s degree in mathematics and has been teaching both online and in Taiwanese schools for 15 years.

Though he initially used to upload clips of his teachings on YouTube, he didn’t get that much response as he had hoped for. Last year, he thought of doing something different. He created an account on the porn website and started uploading videos.

Changshu’s account features a message, “Play hard, Study hard”. He can be seen in a grey hoodie and glasses in all his videos. He also solves mathematical problems on the green board and explains differential methods, in his native Mandarin.

Giving reasons about his about the unusual decision, Changhsu to Mel Magazine, “Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them.”

The teacher had attempted to branch out to other porn sites in the hopes of gaining a wider audience, but he said that the websites were able to differentiate between adult and non-adult content.

“They know which kinds of videos are for adults and which aren’t, and they forbid them,” he said.

“I didn’t want to teach math on Pornhub. I wanted to let the world know that I’m a teacher from Taiwan who can teach calculus well,” he told the magazine.

The success of his venture can be gauged from that he has been able to earn 7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (over $250,000 US) per year, which he uses to pay his bills and provide a decent salary to his employees, who help him teach on his various platforms.

But Changdshu believes that over 60 per cent of his viewers come to his Pornhub channel for a laugh, rather than to learn calculus

“People may not be interested in my videos, but they’ll all know there’s a teacher who teaches calculus on an adult video platform.”

