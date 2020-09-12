This gender reveal party cost USD 100,000

Have you heard about Gender reveal parties? They are in trend. And as the name suggests, it is a party that involves revealing the gender of an unborn baby. The concept took off sometime around 2008. And today, gender reveal parties have become commonplace

But there is something really worrying about how these gender reveal parties are shaping out.

A Syrian couple recently spent as much as USD 100,000 on gender reveal party of their baby. What did they do with that kind of money?

Project the child's gender onto the Burj Khalifa in Dubai!

The couple are social media influencers with over 7 million followers on Youtube and over 2 million followers on Instagram

And they saw nothing wrong in splurging this much on a grand celebration.

Here's an alternative viewpoint.

Imagine the kind of use this money could have been put to back in the couple's home country Syria.

Remember, Syria is a war-torn country.

According to one estimate, 9.3 million Syrians go to sleep hungry.



2 million others are at risk of meeting a similar fate.

There is nothing wrong to share joy over your yet-to-born child.

But what we are talking about here are limits.

Several netizens have pointed at the sheer waste of money. One Twitter user called it disgusting and shameful. Someone else called the celebrations to be exaggerated.



Another Twitter user from Syria dropped a political bomb. She said that the couple belongs to a political family.

The man's father is the head of US-backed Syrian Opposition. We have not been able to independently verify this claim. But if it is true, then some serious questions need to be posed to political elites in Syria and the US

Speaking of US, you must have heard about the California wildfires. The same one that has gutted 2.2. million acres of land.

Did you know that a gender reveal party is responsible for it? That's where the fire started.

There is nothing wrong in celebrating the gender of an unborn child. Especially if you can afford it economically and socially.

In India, for example, it is not even an option as the gender of the child is not revealed over fears of infanticide.

But if you are in a country where there aren't social taboos and fears, you are well within your rights to celebrate.

The only question is, how far should you take things



This woman is said to have come up with the idea of gender reveal parties.

In her post on Facebook, she claims she has mixed feelings about her contribution to this culture.

Check out couple of lines from her post.

'Who cares what gender the baby is? I did at the time because we didn't live in 2019 and didn't know what we know now...PLOT TWIST, the world's first gender-reveal party baby is a girl who wears suits!'

Hope this gets you thinking