This can happen again, and South Korea will need more hospital beds: top health official

With several countries facing a threat of a possible second wave pf coronavirus, South Korea's National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) President thinks that South Korea needs to improve its medical infrastructure.

Talking about how there can be a second wave of coroavirus, or worse, more of such viruses and pandemics, Dr Kim Yong-ik said, "I think we will see more such disease outbreaks that are more highly transmissible and fatal. We need to be prepared by running simulation exercises on various scenarios: how to switch the existing hospitals, where to send the medical staff, or how to categorize the patients."

While the country's response to coronavirus is being applauded all over the world, its extremely low rate of public hospital beds — only 10% of total — remains a potential weak spot, as the country continues to battle small but persistent outbreaks and front-line public healthcare workers suffer burnout after more than six months of treating COVID-19 patients.

While talking about the country's quick response to the pandemic, he said that while the early state intervention proved out to be a huge success, he is worried that that things could get worse in the upcoming winter season and "it`s very important for healthcare workers not to get exhausted before then."

"South Korea’s efforts (to clamp down on COVID-19) have been called a success, despite a lack of public medical facilities. This evaluation proves the private hospitals and doctors are second to none," he added. He also said that the more effective and efficient way would be to support existing private doctors and hospitals.

The country has reported a total of 13,551 confirmed cases and 289 deaths, sharply lower than most countries.