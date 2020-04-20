The race to the White House is now 'China-centric'

The American leaders seem to be concerned about the Presidential elections, more than getting the country out of coronavirus crisis.

The narrative around making China pay is being used in the battle for the US Presidency.

Campaign videos are being rolled out by both Democrats and Republicans. Duelling ads are using the statements of Donald Trump and Joe Biden against each other.

There's a debate on who called out China first, and who's calling out China the loudest.

The United States is still the worst-affected country. More than 759,000 cases and over 40,000 deaths have been reported in the US so far, but there's no end to petty politics.

Furthermore, the American media says that the US President is giving a communal spin to the virus. The accusation is that he pitting mosques against churches.

A few days back, Donald Trump retweeted writer Paul Sperry, who questioned the Democrats over their alleged bias. "Let's see if authorities enforce social-distancing orders for mosques during Ramadan, like they did for churches during easter."

Now, when Trump was questioned about this, he said, "They love mosques, and I'm all in favour of that. but, i would say there could be a difference. and we'll have to see what will happen. because I've seen a great disparity in this country".

The White House must substantiate Trump's claims. Hypothetical situations and statements can do a lot in stoking unrest and derailing the coronavirus fight.